US St. Petersburg Consulate Notifies Russians of Visa Appointments Cancellation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The individuals, who had an appointment at the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg to submit their documents for a US tourist visa through a simplified procedure, received on Sunday a notification of the appointment's cancellation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Dear Applicant, your interview waiver appointment for Saint Petersburg post has been canceled. Further updates will be published on our website www.ustraveldocs.com," the message said.

Visa applicants should now make another appointment, however, there are no dates available at the moment.

On Saturday night, the US diplomats left the building of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg in line with Russia's request, which demanded the consulate's closure.

On Monday, the US Administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian Consulate General in Seattle after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were exposed to what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response, announced the expulsion of 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, as well as the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.