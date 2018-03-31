Russian FM Releases 14 Questions Addressed to UK on 'Fabricated Skripal Case'

On March 31, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in London sent a note to the British Foreign Service with a list of questions regarding the 'fabricated Skripal case'.

Russia is asking the UK to explain why Moscow was denied consular access to the Skripal case, why France was involved in the investigation, what made the Britons believe that the nerve agent was of Russian origin and does the UK have samples of the so-called “Novichok.”

Yet another question focuses on the information about the antidotes used to treat the Skripals and the fact that the UK medics had possession of these substances on site.

Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in a hospital since March 4 due to exposure to what UK experts say is the A234 nerve agent allegedly belonging to the so-called "Novichok" group of nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Russia for orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union and several other states have expressed solidarity.