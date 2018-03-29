Russian Emergencies Ministry to Buy 600 Drones for Firefighters in 3 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to buy 600 drones for firefighters within three years, local media reported Thursday citing First Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladimir Stepanov.

Stepanov added that employees will be trained to learn how to operate UAVs. He also noted that in 2017 a total of 673 employees were trained to pilot drones, while it is planned to teach another 377 in 2018.

Drones are set to be used by all fire departments of Russia, according to Izvestiya newspaper. The ministry intends to buy 200 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) each year.

READ MORE: Emergencies Ministry: Total of 27 Victims of Kemerovo Mall Fire Identified

It comes several says after a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Sunday. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 64 people, including 41 children, were killed.