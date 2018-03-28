Girl's Best Friend: Ex-Playboy Model Busted Selling Stolen Diamonds

A former gentleman’s magazine model and singer has been arrested in Moscow during an undercover operation, as a group of suspects she was part of attempted to sell stolen diamonds.

Olga Fedotova, a woman who once featured on the cover of Russian edition of Playboy in 1998, has apparently turned to more nefarious pursuits as she and her accomplices were detained by agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) while attempting to sell diamonds of suspicious origin to an undercover operative, local media reports.

The suspects have reportedly procured the diamonds in Africa (possibly in Ghana or Liberia); swindling the locals by offering them fake malaria pills in exchange.

The two 10.2-karat diamonds the suspects wanted to sell are worth approximately $1.5 million.

Fedotova, a former model and aspiring pop singer who released two music videos during her brief career, took part in a nude photo session for Playboy magazine in 1998.

According to media reports, she and her cohorts also had influential friends among US and Israeli politicians.