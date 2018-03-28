Impudent Bank Robbery in Moscow: Theives Flee, Amber Alert Announced in City

The thieves have allegedly fled in a Hyunday car, which rear wheel is broken. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Five armed persons in camouflage uniforms attacked the bank in Moscow's Sokolnicheskaya Square and disappeared in a car, which was later found by the police. According to the preliminary information, the robbers stole $100,000. Amber alert was announced in Moscow.

READ MORE: Sex Shop Stickup: St. Petersburg Adult Boutiques Hit by Robbery Wave

Investigators are currently working on the scene, trying to establish the exact sum of money, which was stolen from the bank.

Earlier in March, robbers broke into a jewelry store in Moscow and stole valuables worth more than $900,000.