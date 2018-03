Lockedup: All-Russian Campaign Launched to Commemorate Kemerovo Fire Victims

While the whole country is mourning the devastating loss of 64 people who died trapped in a mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, commentators in the social networks have suggested that whistleblowers inspect facilities to ensure fire safety and prevent further tragedies.

The netizens have suggested fighting safety violations which could lead to more deadly disasters with online shaming, and set up a campaign using the hashtag #lockedup. Some activists have called upon fellow users to inspect places where they work, study or shop, to check if the emergency exits are blocked or closed in violation of safety rules. If this is the case, they should find out the names of those who are responsible for security and post their names along with a compromising photo and the hashtag #LockedUp.





The multiple safety violations that led to the mall fire in Kemerovo, Siberia, on March 25 have reportedly left 64 people dead, including 41 children. March 28 has been declared a national day of mourning in Russia by the country’s president. Before the nationwide announcement, some regions had already declared a mourning day to show solidarity with Kemerovo region, abolishing shows and entertainment events as well as sports competitions. Neighboring Belarus has also demonstrated its solidarity; its president, Alexander Lukashenko, signed a decree announcing a national day of mourning.

Since the day of the tragedy, Russian and foreign Internet users have been posting words of support and condolences for the victims and their families as well as offers of help. In the wake of the fire, residents of Kemerovo lined up at the local blood center, which had to refuse donors as there were too many of them. Resorts in Southern Russia and a children camp in Crimea have offered free rehabilitation for the survivors of the Kemerovo disaster.

Several crowdfunding campaigns have been opened to help the survivors. Kemerovo’s branch of the Russian Red Cross received 14 million rubles ($245,000) in donations in one day.