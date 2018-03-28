Register
28 March 2018
    Загорелся автобус с владимирскими журналистами и сотрудниками МЧС

    Bus With Journalists Catches Fire on Route in Russia (VIDEO)

    Russia
    The journalists were driving to one of the malls in the Russian city of Vladimir for an inspection in wake of the deadly fire in the "Winter Cherry" shopping center in Kemerovo, which claimed dozens of lives.

    When smoke suddenly clouded the bus, all the journalists left the vehicle and the driver began to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt in the incident.

    The bus was provided to journalists by the local department of the Russian emergencies ministry, as today inspection raids are being conducted in Russia after a major fire in the shopping center "Winter Cherry" in Kemerovo killed 64 people, mostly children.

    According to the emergencies ministry official, the incident is likely to be caused by a circuit, which could occur in any car. Another bus was immediately sent to pick up the journalists, who will continue with their check of shopping malls in the city.

    On Sunday, a major fire broke out at the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in the Russian city of Kemerovo. The bodies of all 64 victims have been recovered, among them 41 children. On March 28, Russia is holding a nation-wide day of mourning.

    Following the fire, the country's General Prosecutor's Office launched inspections of shopping centers across the country, aimed to check the their fire safety.

