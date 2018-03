A passenger plane that was preparing to fly from Moscow to Novosibirsk was filled with smoke on a runway at Domodedovo airport.

According to the available data from Rosaviatsia, the interrupted take-off of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft took place after a take-off run of 1 km. During the take-off, the crew reported a smoke in the cabin. The plane stopped within the runway, emergency evacuation of passengers was completed successfully.

The commission of Rosaviatsia will find out the reasons for the interrupted take-off of the S7 aircraft in Domodedovo.