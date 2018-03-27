Register
20:50 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yuri Gagarin before a space flight aboard the Vostok spacecraft. April 12, 1961

    Mystery Plane, Weather Anomaly...Who or What Killed Yuri Gagarin?

    © Sputnik/
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    On the 50th anniversary of the death of Soviet space pioneer Yuri Gagarin, Sputnik takes a look at a few of the theories surrounding his plane crash, some of them credible, some possible, and some just plain absurd.

    On March 27, 1968, the MiG-15 UTI trainer flown by Gagarin and flight instructor Vladimir Seryogin crashed outside Moscow, killing both men. The official investigation provided all the details leading up to the crash, but could not definitively explain why the plane made the sharp maneuver which put it into a steep dive from which the cosmonaut proved unable to recover.

    Investigators did not find any malfunctions in the MiG-15's equipment. Nor did toxicology reports find any evidence of foreign substances in the pilots' blood. Prior to the crash, Gagarin made no indication that anything had gone wrong, and spoke in a calm, measured way.

    In the fifty years since, the mystery behind the cosmonaut's last seconds has given rise to a variety of theories about what really happened that fateful morning in late March.

    A MiG-15UTI aircraft used by Yuri Gagarin for training, at the Yuri Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    A MiG-15UTI aircraft used by Yuri Gagarin for training, at the Yuri Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center

    Another Plane: Cosmonaut Leonov's Theory

    Alexei Leonov, the first human being to perform a spacewalk, believes that Gagarin's fateful dive maneuver was the result of the unauthorized flight of another plane in the area. "In the official investigation's conclusion, it was said that his plane made a sharp breakaway maneuver, entered a tailspin and collided with the ground…This is nonsense!" he said, speaking to RIA Novosti. 

    According to Leonov, "on March 27, 1968, during [Gagarin and Seryogin's flight], another, unauthorized aircraft ended up in the same area. This was a Su-15 flying out of Zhukovsky airfield. Its pilot violated regulations, descending to a height of 450 meters. I know after talking to witnesses that after turning on its afterburner, this plane passed 10-15 meters from Gagarin, flipping the latter's aircraft, and sent it into a tailspin; or rather into a deep dive at a speed of 750 km per hour. The plane performed one and a half spins and, during its correction from the corkscrew, hit the ground," the cosmonaut said.

    The documents confirm his version of events, Leonov said.  "My reasoning has been confirmed by the opening of the declassified envelope containing the investigative commission's conclusions. There is no mystery here – only sloppiness and the violation of the flight regime. What disappoints me is that the people working in the commission, including [veteran cosmonaut trainer Nikolai] Kamanin knew the truth, but pretended not to. I would like for Gagarin's family to know the truth about his death."

    Leonov says he knows the identity of the errant Su-15's pilot, who is now over 80 years old and in poor health, but has promised not to reveal it. 

    Cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Alexei Leonov on the airfield
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Mokletsov
    Cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Alexei Leonov on the airfield

    Poor Weather: Cosmonaut Vladimir Aksyonov's Theory

    Veteran cosmonaut and two-time Hero of the Soviet Union Vladimir Aksyonov, who underwent a pre-flight medical inspection together with Gagarin on that fateful day in March 1968, says that a difficult meteoroidal situation and pilot error were to blame, and not an unauthorized aircraft in the area.

    A Sputnik 1 test satellite, most likely manufactured by the Academy of Sciences of the USSR and one of only two known to exist, is displayed at the Museum of Flight, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Seattle. Sixty years earlier, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the world's first artificial satellite, aboard an R-7 intercontinental ballistic missile on October 4, 1957.
    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    Happy Birthday, Brave Traveler: Sputnik 1 Celebrates 60th Anniversary
    On March 27, 1968, Aksyonov recalled, dense cloud cover as low as 600 meters from Earth's surface ground covered the sky. Here, he argued, "pilot misjudgment, first and foremost by Vladimir Seryogin, on the complexity of the meteorological situation," resulted in the MiG-15 entering the clouds at high speed, making it impossible to carry out stable piloting using the plane's onboard instruments.

    According to the cosmonaut, the most likely outcome of the plane's entrance into dense cloud cover at high speed without its special attitude systems (first and foremost its altitude reference indicator) is what pulled the plane into its steep downward spiral, and resulted in the crash.

    The burial site of Heroes of the Soviet Union, Soviet pilot-cosmonaut of the USSR Yuri Gagarin and test pilot Vladimir Seryogin at the Kremlin wall
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Shustov
    The burial site of Heroes of the Soviet Union, Soviet pilot-cosmonaut of the USSR Yuri Gagarin and test pilot Vladimir Seryogin at the Kremlin wall

    The official investigation concluded that Gagarin's plane exited the cloud cover in nearly vertical position at a speed of almost 700 km per hour, flying a distance of 600 meters in just three seconds before hitting the ground. 

    "The lack of attempts to eject by either Gagarin or Seryogin, or attempts to communicate with base can be explained by the fact that entering the cloud cover was a surprise for them, and after that they both tried to find a way out of the situation," Aksyonov noted. "If the emergency was associated with an external cause, the pilots would have immediately reported this by radio," he added.

    Conspiracy Theories: From KGB Hit Job to Identity Change

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    12
    Immediately following Gagarin's death, amid the government commission's scrupulous study of every last detail of the circumstances of the accident, rumors circulated that he and Seryogin had each drank a shot of vodka before the flight, with their inebriated state helping to cause the crash. This rumor was firmly refuted by the commission, which found no alcohol in the blood of either pilot. Aksyonov and other pilots also dismissed this rumor as "ridiculous."

    About two decades later, at the height of perestroika, when many of the Soviet Union's heroes became the subject of critical reexamination, Gagarin's name was also subjected to conspiracies, each more absurd than the last. One version is that the cosmonaut got into a conflict with the USSR's leadership, and that the KGB arranged for him to be murdered. Another variant of this version is the plane crash was faked, and that Gagarin was actually arrested, he was forced to undergo plastic surgery, and confined to a psychiatric hospital, where he died.

    Stella at the site of the death of Y. Gagarin and V. Seregin
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Я / Stella at the site of the death of Y. Gagarin and V. Seregin
    Stella at the site of the death of Y. Gagarin and V. Seregin

    Other 'investigators' have claimed that Gagarin faked his own death, after which he changed his name and moved to a village in Orenburg region, dying at a ripe old age as the result of a hunting accident. Another theory still is that Gagarin was killed during a test flight of a secret spacecraft for the Soviet moon mission, and that the MiG-15 crash was faked afterwards.

    "I could have gone on flying through space forever." – Yuri Gagarin

    Ultimately, while the mystery of what exactly happened to Gagarin and Seryogin during their final moments of life will live on, so too will the space pioneer's legacy as the first human being to slip the surly bonds of Earth and dance the skies on laughter-silvered wings, paraphrasing John Gillespie Magee Jr.

    Related:

    Top 7 Facts About Yuri Gagarin, First Man in Outer Space
    Forbes Places Putin, Gorbachev, Gagarin Among 100 Most Influential Russians
    Yuri Gagarin’s Impression of Seeing Earth From Orbit Sells for $47,500
    Humanity's First Step in Manned Space Exploration: Gagarin's Historic Flight
    Russia Presents Yuri Gagarin Bust to Space Foundation in US
    Celebrating the Life of Yuri Gagarin, First Man in Space
    Tags:
    cosmonaut, anniversary, death, crash, theory, conspiracy theories, Vladimir Seryogin, Alexei Leonov, Yuri Gagarin, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse