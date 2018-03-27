WATCH: Putin Lays Flowers at Burned Mall in Kemerovo After Fire Killed 64 People

KEMEROVO (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning arrived in Kemerovo and laid flowers near the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in memory of victims of a deadly fire.

Russian President also inspected a facade of the burned building with Sergey Menyaylo, a presidential envoy in the Siberian Federal District.

Vladimir Putin said that criminal negligence and carelessness were among the reasons, which had led to the deadly fire in a shopping mall in Kemerovo.

"What is happening here, there are no hostilities and it is not an unexpected methane emission at a mine. People came to rest with children. We are speaking about demography and losing so many people. Why? Because of criminal negligence and carelessness," Putin said at a meeting on elimination of consequences of the tragedy.

The president also extended condolences to the families of victims and started the meeting with a moment of silence.

On Sunday, the fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said earlier that 64 people had died in the tragic incident, mostly children. The incident left dozens seriously injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened several criminal cases into the incident, including into the deaths through negligence and fire safety violations. The official cause of the conflagration is yet to be determined, although reports suggest that it could have been started by a child misusing a cigarette lighter or malfunctioning electrical wires.

The tragedy has already launched a series of checks into compliance with fire safety regulations across the country.

The Kemerovo fire is one of the deadliest blazes in Russia in recent years along with the ones in Samara, the Krasnodar Region and Perm that took place in 1999, 2007 and 2009 respectively.