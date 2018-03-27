Health Minister: 25 Victims of Kemerovo Mall Fire Identified

KEMEROVO (Sputnik) - A total of 25 victims of a deadly fire in a shopping center in the Siberian town of Kemerovo, including 13 children, have been identified as for the current moment, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said.

"The works have been finished on 25 identified bodies. The bodies have been prepared for transfer to a special bureau and today relatives will start receiving bodies for burial. The transfer of the first nine bodies has been planned," Skvortsova said.

© Sputnik/ Maxim Kiselev 56 Confirmed Dead in Major Fire at Siberia Mall

According to the minister, there are 13 children aged 4-13 among the identified victims.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in Kemerovo. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said that 64 people had died in the tragic incident.

The Kemerovo fire is one of the deadliest such tragedies in Russia in recent years along with the ones in Samara, the Krasnodar Region and Perm that took place in 1999, 2007 and 2009 respectively.