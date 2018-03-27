Health Minister: 25 Victims of Kemerovo Mall Fire Identified

"The works have been finished on 25 identified bodies. The bodies have been prepared for transfer to a special bureau and today relatives will start receiving bodies for burial. The transfer of the first nine bodies has been planned," Skvortsova said.
On Sunday, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in Kemerovo. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said that 64 people had died in the tragic incident.
The Kemerovo fire is one of the deadliest such tragedies in Russia in recent years along with the ones in Samara, the Krasnodar Region and Perm that took place in 1999, 2007 and 2009 respectively.
