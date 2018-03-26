5 Most Dreadful Russian Shopping Mall Fires

- The shopping mall "Passage" in the Russian city of Ukhta, Komi Republic caught fire on July 11, 2005. The incident claimed lives of 25 people and left 10 more injured. An investigation determined that the fire was started deliberately. While the arsonists were caught following the fire, it took almost 11 years to track down those who hired the arsonists, orchestrating the tragedy.
- Another fire engulfed a 5-story mall named "Europe," located in the city of Ufa on January 22, 2011, with the total area burned making up to 9,000m2 (which is greater than, for example, the Camp Nou football stadium in Barcelona). It claimed the life of a worker and a schoolgirl, injuring 15 others. The fire started due to violations of fire safety protocols during repairs on the building.
- On December 25, 2014 the warehouse of the "Armada" shopping mall in Orenburg caught on fire, leaving 2 of its personnel dead and wounding 3 more.
- Another dreadful fire started in Kazan's "Admiral" shopping mall on March 25, 2015, with the area catching reaching up to 4,000 m2. Firefighting trains and helicopters were used to extinguish the massive blaze. The fire, which started due to violations of fire safety protocols, claimed lives of 19 people and left 61 wounded. Almost 700 people suffered as a result of it, 600 of them sued the mall's owners for causing property loss.
- The most recent fire (before "Winter Cherry") took place in the Moscow region on December 8, 2017, were the "Discont-Center" mall caught fire, covering 40,000 m2. Despite the scale of the fire, it claimed the lives of only 3 people (5 more were transported to hospital with various injuries and burns). One of the key explanations is that the fire started as a result of a short circuit.
