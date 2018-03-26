Boy Survives Siberia Mall Blaze, Three Family Members Die in Fire (VIDEO)

The kid has been hospitalized with severe trauma after he jumped out of the window from the fourth floor. Medical workers have assessed his condition as serious.

A 11-year old boy survived the deadly Kemerovo fire and was taken to hospital in serious condition, while three of his family members died in the blaze.

"We have a patient that was transported to us from the scene. It is a boy, 11, in serious condition. He jumped from the 4th floor […]. He has combined injuries, because he inhaled the products of combustion and fell from a great height: first on a canopy, then on the ground," a hospital's representative said.

"The boy's condition remains serious, but we can talk about some positive shifts," he added.

READ MORE: Hundreds of People Donate Blood For Injured in Deadly Fire in Russia (VIDEO)

A fire broke out in the "Winter Cherry" shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, killing at least 64 people, many of them children.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the case, having reportedly arrested four suspects, including the head of the management company, servicing the shopping mall.