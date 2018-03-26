Register
18:09 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sergei Mavrodi presenting his new book Temptation at Bookkafe.

    Top-5 Things to Know About Deceased Russian Pyramid Schemer Mavrodi

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Sergei Mavrodi, who was well known in Russia as the founder of a famous pyramid scheme that deceived millions of people, died on March 26, 2018 at the age of 62. Sputnik has gathered the five most interesting facts about this controversial figure.

    Creator of One of the Biggest Financial Pyramids in the World

    Mavrodi organized his MMM company in 1989, when basic entrepreneurship was already permitted in the USSR, conducting its first initial public offering (IPO) in 1993. Its stocks sold so well that very soon company needed another public offering, but the Russian Ministry of Finance refused to give it a green light. However, Mavrodi found a workaround — this is how the infamous MMM pyramid appeared.

    He started selling special "tickets" that formally were not securities, but for some reason Mavrodi decided to stylize them after the old Soviet currency, with his own portrait instead of those of Soviet leaders. The ingenious "workaround" was that clients formally didn't buy MMM-tickets, but received them as souvenir for their personal contribution to Mavrodi and vice versa — they received the contribution from him when they returned them.

    Holding MMM shares of new issue
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Holding MMM shares of new issue

    With their value growing at a steady pace determined by the founder himself, it all quickly turned into a pyramid scheme involving, according to the most conservative estimates, 10 million people in Russia. Mavrodi was already planning on going global with MMM and studied the US market when the Russian government decided to take action, fearing that inevitable crash of the pyramid would plunge millions of ordinary people in the emerging market economy into dire poverty.

    READ MORE: New US Lawsuit Accuses Facebook of Massive Fraud in Data Mining Operation

    The Russian government decided to utilize the US technique in capturing elusive gangsters to get to Mavrodi, arresting him in 1995 on charges of tax evasion. The pyramid worked for some time, but never regained its popularity. He managed to shift the blame for it on to the Russian government, getting people to defend him and organize protests. MMM went bankrupt 3 years later, leaving, according different estimates, anywhere from thousands to millions of people without the money they invested into it.

    After serving his sentence, he organized several other projects that he directly called pyramid schemes, warning those participating about the possible losses they might incur, but this time he went global (ignoring the Russian market), receiving donations for his new MMM via Bitcoin. None of them survived for long.

    Sergei Mavrodi, the MMM investment company president, waves to cheering supporters upon his release from a Moscow prison, Oct. 13, 1994
    © AP Photo/ Vladimir Gerdo
    Sergei Mavrodi, the MMM investment company president, waves to cheering supporters upon his release from a Moscow prison, Oct. 13, 1994

    Mavrodi the Politician

    Being a master of finding "workarounds," Mavrodi quickly found a way out of prison — he managed to get himself elected as a member of parliament in 1995. The residual popularity of MMM brought him the necessary votes. He and all his MMM offices received immunity from prosecution. It didn't last long, though, as he lost his mandate due to not attending a single session in parliament for almost a year.

    READ MORE: Prosecutors Reportedly Raid BMW Facilities Over Alleged Emissions Fraud

    After this, he made several other moves, including running for President in 1996 and again in 2018, although he was never registered. He also created a political party in Ukraine, which was called MMM and that supported Denis Pushilin, running for the Ukrainian parliament.

    Wrote a Book About His Pyramid Scheme and Had It Turned into a Film

    Mavrodi later wrote a book called "Pyramid," about his financial endeavor and how it was put to an end by the government. Later, Russian filmmaker Eldar Salavatov turned it into a motion picture with main character name changed to Mamontov and many events embellished, transforming it from a story about a con man into a story about someone fighting against a corrupt system.

    Mavrodi himself disliked the movie, which was warmly received by critics, claiming that there was too much "Hollywood" in it. He noted that in life, everything was much "harsher" than was shown in the motion picture.

    Founder of the financial pyramid MMM Sergei Mavrodi in Khamovnichesky court in Moscow, where a complaint for his arrest was heard. Mavrodi was imprisoned for five days for failing to pay a fine of 1000 rubles
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Founder of the financial pyramid "MMM" Sergei Mavrodi in Khamovnichesky court in Moscow, where a complaint for his arrest was heard. Mavrodi was imprisoned for five days for failing to pay a fine of 1000 rubles

    Wrote Poetry and Songs

    Mavrodi actually wrote many books while he was imprisoned. Namely, he wrote a series called "The Son of Lucifer," which contained 150 novels, each of them representing a separate single day, a separate set of characters and situations.

    READ MORE: Apple Co-Founder Wozniak Reveals How He Was Scammed Out of $70K in Bitcoin Fraud

    Among other things he wrote poems, plays and poetry. He also wrote and performed his own songs, using classic melodies. Most of them were published on open online sources by Mavrodi himself.

    Created His Own Popular Web Series

    In 2005, Mavrodi launched his first web series called "Zombie," which received a certain amount of attention from the public. According to the author, the series are devoted to those, who "live a good life" in Russia. Episodes from its 2nd season, called "Imp," received between 40,000 and 90,000 views each. In 2017, he launched his 3rd project named "Anti-World," which was a bit more successful — 100-130 thousands views per episode.

    Mavrodi, whose pyramid projects have since crumbled, claimed that he did them to "persist in the media space" and for fun.

    Related:

    Fraudster Mavrodi in Hospital after Falling Ill in Custody
    Fraudster Mavrodi Flees Hospital, Equipment Missing
    Russian Swindler Mavrodi Arrested Over Debts
    Tags:
    scam, controversy, financial pyramid scheme, fraud, MMM, Sergei Mavrodi, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse