Register
14:43 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesday March 14, 2018

    Most Russians See Current Decline of Country's Relations With UK as Temporary

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Russian nationals, who are aware of the poisoning of Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, believe that the current deterioration of Moscow-London relations caused by the incident is temporary, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Monday.

    Skripal, who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 and are being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed it was a Novichok-type nerve agent, which was developed in the Soviet Union.

    "The majority of Russians (74 percent), who are aware of [Skripal's] poisoning, recognize the fact of the deterioration of [Russia's] relations with the United Kingdom due to the incident. However, it [the deterioration] is perceived (by 52 percent) as a temporary phenomenon rather than a long-term confrontation (22 percent)," the survey revealed.

    The poll was carried out on March 20-21 among 2,000 respondents aged 18 years or over.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case

    Experts' Reaction to the Poll

    Commenting on the survey's results, head of VTsIOM's Political Research Department Stepan Lvov stressed that "the majority of Russians do see clear Russophobic motives in the actions of UK politicians when all of them directly accused our country of the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter."

    Lvov said, citing experts, that this was one of the factors that had an influence on the increase in voter turnout and Russian President Vladimir Putin's result in the vote earlier in March. At the same time, he underlined that the "base" for high voter turnout and people's support for Putin "was created long before the election day."

    READ MORE: Skripal Case: EU Gets 'Signals' US Wants to Expel Russian Diplomats — Reports

    The Russian presidential election took place on March 18 with a record turnout of 67.54 percent. Putin won the election with 76.69 percent of the vote.

    Following the Salisbury poisoning incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating an attack on Skripal and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. The Russian side also expelled UK diplomats in response and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia.

    READ MORE: MI5 Tips Against 'Honey Traps' For Businessmen Visiting Russia

    What Russians Think About Sergei Skripal's Poisoning

    Majority of Russian nationals do not believe that Russian intelligence agencies were involved in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Monday.

    READ MORE: Missing Hours: Skripals' Cellphones Reportedly Turned Off on Day of Attack

    Skripal and his daughter are being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent allegedly similar to Novichok. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating an attack on the former intelligence officer, and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    According to the survey, 82 percent of Russians are aware of the poisoning incident that took place in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4.

    "The majority of the Russians, who are aware of the incident, do not believe in the version, which includes the involvement of Russia's intelligence agencies in the attempted murder [of Skripal]," the poll revealed.

    Almost 40 percent of respondents believe that the attempted murder was orchestrated by opponents of the Russian authorities.

    The majority of those surveyed — 81 percent — believe that UK claims about Russia's involvement in the incident are biased. At the same time, almost 60 percent consider negotiations to be the best option for Russia in the given situation.

    READ MORE: Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian & Estonian Foreign Ministries Summon Russian Envoys

    The poll was carried out from March 20 to 21 among 2,000 respondents aged 18 years or over.

    Moscow has strongly rejected the accusations and offered to assist in the investigation. However, its request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. The Russian side also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia.

    Tags:
    poll, intelligence agencies, poisoning, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse