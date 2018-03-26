Hundreds of People Donate Blood For Injured in Deadly Fire in Russia (VIDEO)

While the number of victims in a shopping mall fire in Russia's city of Kemerovo continues to grow, responsive locals are heading to the local blood donation center to donate their blood for the victims.

Hundreds of people have lined up in front of the blood donation center in Kemerovo to donate their blood for people who were injured in a deadly fire the day before, the regional administration said Monday.

"Kemerovo citizens massively donate their blood to people injured as result of a tragedy in shopping mall 'Winter Cherry.' In two hours alone — from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (1:00 — 3:00 GMT) — some 300 people came to donate their blood. Sixty-nine of them had been qualified for donorship, while 45 have already donated their blood," the statement said.

В Кемерово выстроилась очередь сдать кровь для пострадавших pic.twitter.com/SrIelPArRB — Диана Герасимова (@PravoKonsalt) 26 марта 2018 г.

Some 200 are still waiting in front of the donor center, while the center's chief executive Ilgiz Vafin said that there was sufficient blood supplies for urgent medical aid.

The fire broke out in the "Winter Cherry" shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, with the recent data showing that 64 people have died in the incident.

There is no official information on the cause of the fire, however, reports claim that the fire could have been caused by a child misusing a lighter or malfunctioning electrical wires.