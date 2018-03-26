Blackened in Smoke: Siberian Shopping Center Caught on Drone Camera (VIDEO)

The horrific scene of a fire that rampaged through a shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo the day before has been caught on camera via a drone.

The footage was shot at 8:00 p.m. GMT and shows huge masses of smoke coming from the building and fire teams, doing their best to extinguish the fire.

The fire broke out in the 'Winter Cherry' shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo yesterday. According to the recent data, the death toll has risen to 53 people, including many children. Though there is no official information on the cause of the fire, there are reports that it could have been caused by a child, who was misusing a lighter or malfunctioning electrical wires.