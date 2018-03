WATCH: Disturbing Footage of Deadly Russian Trade Center Fire

A disturbing footage of a trade center fire in Russian city of Kemerovo which left 37 people dead showed up on internet.

The fire in a shopping mall in Russia's Kemerovo left 37 people dead, according to the latest data. The fire broke out earlier on Sunday, the police started evacuation of people and nearby cars.

Footages shared on social media are showing massive fire with people jumping out of the trade centre's widows. Witnesses report that the alarm inside the trade center didn't went off and dozens of people including children were trapped inside.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT