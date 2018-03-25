69 Missing, Including 40 Children, After Shopping Centre Fire in Russia - Source

A fire in a shopping mall in Russia's Kemerovo left 37 people dead, according to the crisis center. earlier, 69 people were reported missing, including 40 children.

A fire engulfed a 'Winter Cherry' shopping centre earlier on Sunday in Russia's city of Kemerovo leaving at least four children dead, according to sources. 37 were later reported dead.

According to updated data by a source in the local emergency services, 69 people are missing, including 40 children.

В #Кемерово при пожаре в кинотеатре в #ТЦ погибли четыре ребенка. 😔😔😔

Их тела найдены прямо в кинозале.

​During the fire, the police have encircled the area of the incident, evacuating everyone nearby. There were reportedly at least a hundred of people inside the trade centre at the moment.

Kemerovo, a coal-mining centre in Siberia, is located some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.