69 Missing, Including 40 Children, After Shopping Centre Fire in Russia - Source

A fire engulfed a 'Winter Cherry' shopping centre earlier on Sunday in Russia's city of Kemerovo leaving at least four children dead, according to sources. 37 were later reported dead.
According to updated data by a source in the local emergency services, 69 people are missing, including 40 children.
Просто ад pic.twitter.com/AHoSSluBbL— Dasha (@DashaOy) March 25, 2018
В #Кемерово при пожаре в кинотеатре в #ТЦ погибли четыре ребенка. 😔😔😔— Yuriy ⚡️ (@yuriy_rus96) March 25, 2018
Их тела найдены прямо в кинозале. pic.twitter.com/Eb7UEIHNd3
During the fire, the police have encircled the area of the incident, evacuating everyone nearby. There were reportedly at least a hundred of people inside the trade centre at the moment.
Kemerovo, a coal-mining centre in Siberia, is located some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
