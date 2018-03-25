Russia Is Aware of Thousands of Attempts to Meddle in President Vote - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Commission on State Sovereignty Protection of the Russian parliament's upper house has information about thousands of external attempts to meddle in the Russian presidential election, commission's head Andrey Klimov told Sputnik.

"The Commission on State Sovereignty Protection has information about thousands of separate episodes of attempted meddling in the Russian presidential election. [I am speaking] about calls for boycotting the vote, DDoS-attacks on CEC [the Central Election Commission] information resources and information attacks," the Commission on State Sovereignty Protection head Andrey Klimov said.

The lawmaker also noted that barriers created by the Ukrainian authorities for the Russian citizens, who wanted to take part in the election, could be regarded as an attempted interference in the vote.

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin received the support of the absolute majority of the Russians eligible to vote, namely, 76.65 percent of votes as information from 99.5 percent of polling stations processed, according to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

While the US has repeatedly claimed of Russian meddling in the country's 2016 presidential race, Moscow has consistently denied any interference, calling these allegations an absurd distraction from pressing domestic issues including corruption.