Kremlin Spokesman Opens Up on Symbiosis of Putin 'We Know' & Putin of the Future

In an interview with Russia’s NTV network, the president’s spokesperson emphasized that Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected a week ago, put a premium on “internal issues.”

“The new Putin is the symbiosis of Putin we know and unite around, and Putin who realizes what we need in the future. His vision is much broader than that of the average voter, therefore people support him. People know that if Putin says where to move and how to move, he’s wasting words,” Peskov said in an interview to the Russian channel NTV.

On March 18, Vladimir Putin secured a landslide victory in the presidential election winning 76.69 percent of the vote.