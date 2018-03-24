Moscow Goes Dark for Global Earth Hour Climate Campaign

The 2018 Earth Hour will be held under the slogan Vote for Nature. Within the framework of this event, participants will be able to vote for one of three initiatives: protecting natural areas, removing the obstacles hindering the development of alternative energy, and implementing a system of separate waste collection.
The first ever Earth Hour was held in 2007 in Sydney at the initiative of WWF Australia. In 2017, a total of 187 countries and territories took part in the event, turning off the lights at over 3,100 world landmarks.
