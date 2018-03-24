Register
24 March 2018
    Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

    Russia Discomforted Over EU Aggression, Volatility Amid Skripal Case - Peskov

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russia
    KEMEROVO (Russia) (Sputnik) - Russia feels uncomfortable over EU aggressive and unpredictable policy due to the poisoning case of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "Of course, we feel very uncomfortable to have such unpredictable and aggressive partners as vis-a-vis. But in any case, that is the reality, in which we must exist. Certainly, we should not give up attempts to provide our European vis-a-vis with our position [on the incident]," Peskov told the Russian Mir TV channel.

    London remains reluctant to cooperate with Moscow on the poisoning case of Sergei Skripal, ignoring Russia's desire to help the United Kingdom investigate the circumstances of the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "Our desire to contribute to the clarification of the incident's circumstances, to interact for these purposes, is not reciprocated. Our intentions and attempts at different levels to explain something stumbled upon a wall of misunderstanding and a wall of reluctance to listen. Simply to say, the UK ambassador does not come to the Russian Foreign Ministry, when people are sitting there ready to answer any questions," Peskov stated.

    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    UK Lab Practically Avows It Develops New Components of Toxic Substances – Moscow
    The presidential spokesman recalled that it was not known what information UK Prime Minister Theresa May used in her contacts with her European counterparts, how much information about the incident in Salisbury is available to UK authorities, and what really happened there.

    "Accordingly, we simply cannot judge what caused such a reaction. The accusations are so serious that they cannot be put forward unfounded, neither can they be made in the subjunctive mood, they can be announced only in the affirmative and supported by specific evidence," Peskov emphasized.

    Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry organized a briefing for foreign ambassadors accredited in Russia. During the briefing, the senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Industry and Trade Ministry dismissed unfounded allegations against Russia and stressed that all chemical weapons stockpiled in Russia had been completely destroyed, which had been then confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    READ MORE: Kremlin Denies Reports, Skripal Asked Putin For Permission to Return to Russia

    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    EU Council Wants NATO Cooperation Amid Skripal Poisoning Scandal
    On Thursday, EU leaders said at a Brussels summit that they had agreed with London that Moscow was "highly likely" involved and ordered the bloc’s ambassador to Russia to return for consultations. Several EU members have expressed readiness to follow the steps of the United Kingdom and expel Russian diplomats.

    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK move.

