Russia Discomforted Over EU Aggression, Volatility Amid Skripal Case - Peskov

"Of course, we feel very uncomfortable to have such unpredictable and aggressive partners as vis-a-vis. But in any case, that is the reality, in which we must exist. Certainly, we should not give up attempts to provide our European vis-a-vis with our position [on the incident]," Peskov told the Russian Mir TV channel.
London remains reluctant to cooperate with Moscow on the poisoning case of Sergei Skripal, ignoring Russia's desire to help the United Kingdom investigate the circumstances of the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Our desire to contribute to the clarification of the incident's circumstances, to interact for these purposes, is not reciprocated. Our intentions and attempts at different levels to explain something stumbled upon a wall of misunderstanding and a wall of reluctance to listen. Simply to say, the UK ambassador does not come to the Russian Foreign Ministry, when people are sitting there ready to answer any questions," Peskov stated.
"Accordingly, we simply cannot judge what caused such a reaction. The accusations are so serious that they cannot be put forward unfounded, neither can they be made in the subjunctive mood, they can be announced only in the affirmative and supported by specific evidence," Peskov emphasized.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry organized a briefing for foreign ambassadors accredited in Russia. During the briefing, the senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Industry and Trade Ministry dismissed unfounded allegations against Russia and stressed that all chemical weapons stockpiled in Russia had been completely destroyed, which had been then confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.
The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK move.
