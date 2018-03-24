Martian Landscapes: Sochi Blanketed by African Sand (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Russian people are indeed unstoppable: despite the fact that mountains were coated with sand and transformed into dunes, they did not hesitate to ski and took epic photos at the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort. Many started comparing the barkhan dunes to Martian landscapes, however meteorologists dashed their hopes, saying that there was nothing “alien” about it. It appears that dust clouds from Africa’s Sahara desert have reached Sochi, which, in fact, happens every year, although, this time precipitations were heavier.

