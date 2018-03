Eyewitnesses have captured on video the moment a huge mass of snow swept across a parking lot in the mountainous republic of Kabardino-Balkaria in southern Russia, burying cars.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a total of 15 vehicles were covered by snow as a snowslide hit the parking lot.

The incident took place early on Saturday in the Elbrus district of Kabardino-Balkaria when a spontaneous release of the snow occurred. No infrastructure objects were damaged and, according to preliminary information, no people were hurt in the incident. There were no reports of people having gone missing as well.