WATCH: TV Tower Blown Up in Russia's Yekaterinburg

The video shows the blast, after which the 200-meter (656-foot) building falls and crumbles, with the remnants of the tower to be taken away in two weeks.

The demolition of the unfinished TV tower, which was the tallest building in Yekaterinburg, Russia, was captured on video. According to Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company representative, Nina Pelevina, everything went according to plan.

"The tower partially collapsed inward, partially laid down sharply on the erected so-called 'pillow.' And according to the seismic standards and the level of dust and noise, everything went even softer than was planned in the draft," she said.

The construction of a television tower in Yekaterinburg with a height of 361 meters (1,184 feet) began in 1983. The signal was supposed to bridge the whole Sverdlovsk region. However, in 1991 construction was put into a state of suspended animation due to financial problems. The ideas of arranging offices, sports center and entertainment park were never carried out. Now an ice hockey arena is planned for the area.