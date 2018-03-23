Register
23 March 2018
    In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 Picture Britain's Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson holds a news conference in British embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

    Kremlin: UK’s Brilliant Political Heritage Degraded Under Hostile Policy

    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Russia
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London has abandoned its "immense" political traditions and the culture of dispute in favor of a "predictably hostile" policy, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT news channel.

    UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has accused Russia of being behind this month’s nerve agent attack in Salisbury. Asked how Moscow should respond to the UK’s expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, he told it to "go away and shut up."

    Commenting on the UK’s culture of dispute, Peskov told RT it was getting "lower and lower." "What we see is the country of Byron and Shakespeare, the country of Conan-Doyle, the country that used to be a brilliant empire with immense political traditions of diplomacy and so on and so forth, it turned into a country where politicians are making, let me humbly say, irresponsible statements," he said.

    Two people wait to get into the Russian Embassy as a man works to untangle the national flag flown from the Russian Embassy, after it became entangled on its staff at the embassy in London, Wednesday, March 14, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    Russia's UK Envoy to EU on Skripal Case Reaction: 'Trust But Verify'
    "This is a problem. It’s a reflection of a very hostile policy, predictably hostile policy," Peskov added.

    A number of countries are so concerned about a rising Russia they are ready to put international laws at risk to contain it, Peskov said.

    "And in this tough behavior they are ready to jeopardise international law, the basics of international relations, free trade and commerce regime. They are ready to forget about fair trade, they are ready to forget about WTO rules. They are ready to forget about every rules when they want to suppress Russia," he said.

    "We’re witnessing lots elements of the Cold War and, unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more elements of the Cold War in our agenda and we’re facing it in the international relationship. Not all countries are comfortable with the rising Russia, with the leadership of President Putin," Peskov added.

    The spokesperson noted that Russia was not going to engage in an arms race which is against President Vladimir Putin’s priorities.

    "Russia is not going to be driven into an arms race. It doesn’t correspond with President Putin’s primarily goal of domestic economic development and domestic breakthrough in economy," he said.

    Mockup of a Minuteman 3 nuclear missile used for training by missile maintenance crews is seen at F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Robert Burns
    'The Nuclear Arms Race Has Never Really Ended' – Analyst
    "So we all, and President Putin, do not need an arms race. It was confirmed and declared by President Putin and this is the main declaration that we have to take into account," he added.

    “President Putin is looking for repairing relationship where it is possible and looking for developing and furthering relationships with various countries, especially our partners in Europe, with the United States, and proceeding in this developing as far as our partners are ready to,” he said.

    Peskov stressed that the president’s plan to deal with internal issues would not further isolate Russia from the rest of the world.

    Tags:
    Cold War, World Trade Organization (WTO), Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Russia, United Kingdom
