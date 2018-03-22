Twitter on Fire As Russian TV Congratulates Putin on Winning 'US Election'

Russia's TV news accidently said that Donald Trump had congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the US Presidential elections on air, as he reported about the results of Sunday’s Russian vote. The mishap occurred during a piece on Trump’s call to the re-elected Russian President.
“The US leader congratulated Vladimir Putin on his confident victory at the US elections,” misspoke the anchor, who cited the Kremlin press office, without seemingly noticing the mistake.
Although the TV broadcaster deleted the unfortunate clip from Youtube, the trouble didn’t go unnoticed on Russian Twitter and one of the country’s most popular online forums, where users went crazy about the incident.
Путин, оказывается, победил не только в России, но и в США. #россия pic.twitter.com/9rqmh1QTj9— Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) 21 марта 2018 г.
It turned out Putin won not only in Russia, but in the US too.
Клянусь, слышал своими ушами 20 марта 2018 в вечернем выпуске программы "Вести" в 20.00. Ведущий Кожевин с мега-оговоркой по Фрейду: "Дональд Трамп поздравил Владимира Владимировича Путина с победой на американских выборах…"— саша корпанюк (@ALECS471) 22 марта 2018 г.
I swear, I heard with my own ears, the anchor Kozhevin had a mega Freudian slip, “Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the US elections.”
чёт ржу— Vadim (@vadim103) 21 марта 2018 г.
LOL for some reason.
Как знать…?!:)— АлекSandor Тихомиров (@Alex__Sandor) 21 марта 2018 г.
who knows…?!
Отперчатка— Кот.я😼 (@cotbot) 21 марта 2018 г.
That’s a slep!
Вот оговорка, так оговорка 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/5fkNmH8sD8— Maks Nevsky (@Maks_Nevsky) 21 марта 2018 г.
Epic slip!
Если есть возможность, посмотрите вчерашний вечерний выпуск в 20:00 на Россия 1, начиная с 6 минуты 50 сек. Классная оговорка диктора о выборах (фрагмент о поздравлении Трампа).— Michael Pirogovsky (@Mike_Pirog) 21 марта 2018 г.
If you have a chance, watch the yesterday evening news program. Cool slip from the news anchor
Всё ещё ржу с того, как сегодня в новостях ведущий сказал: американский президент поздравил Путина с победой на американских выборах— Shezza (@Sheza__Holmes) 20 марта 2018 г.
лучшая оговорка
Still laugh my a… off after the TV host said: American president congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory at the US elections. The best slip.
Внезапно! pic.twitter.com/UGH5QFRlgw— ROTENBERG™ (@SERG__ROTENBERG) 22 марта 2018 г.
Got me!
“A piece from the “Vesti” News Program))) Seems like Russia 1 knows something…” some user wrote.
“Washington’s central election commission counted the ballots. Texas can boast the most confident victory,” posted another one.
“They are going to award TV host. Poor fellow has run off at the mouth)))” suggested some.
