Russian Schoolgirl Brings Air Gun to School, Opens Fire at Fellow Students

The shooting occurred in the morning in one of the schools in the small city of Shadrinsk in Russia's Kurgan region after a 13-year-old schoolgirl brought along an air gun to classes.
None of the children were serious injured, they got medical assistance on the scene.
This is not the first incident of this kind in Russian schools this year. In January, 15 people were stabbed in a brutal knifing attack in the Russian city of Perm, perpetrated by two teens. A few days later, a ninth-grade student attacked seventh-graders with an axe at a school in Ulan Ude in the Buryatia region, and then threw a Molotov cocktail into a classroom and started a fire, injuring five.
