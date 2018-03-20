Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Receives Record Number of Entries

MOSCOW (Rossiya Segodnya Press Office) — Almost 6,000 photographs from 77 countries – these are the record-breaking results of the first stage of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo contest. The number of entries increased since last year, with the number of foreign applicants doubling. The contest, launched in Russia in memory of Andrei Stenin, the late Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, is rising to new heights.
“The number of participants of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest continues to grow year after year. The contest is becoming more popular among young photojournalists from all over the world,” said Oksana Oleinik, curator of the contest and head of the Photo Projects Desk at Rossiya Segodnya. “We believe that it proves that the contest is gaining professional prominence in the global community of photographers. This year, the first entries in the history of the contest were received from 8 new countries: Cambodia, Togo, Ecuador, Namibia, Rwanda, Costa Rica, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia. At this point, we can already say that most of the entries for the 2018 contest are focused on major problems of the modern world, which photographers expressed in powerful images.”
The contest’s shortlist will be published on May 22, at stenincontest.com. The award ceremony and the winning entries’ exhibition will be held this autumn.
About the contest:
The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, China Daily web-site, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee, The Paper, Radio Republik Indonesia, BERNAMA news agency, Antara news agency. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, Young Journalists information portal and the festivals Fotoistanbul, KOLGA TBILISI PHOTO, PhotoVisa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)