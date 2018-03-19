World Leaders Congratulate Putin on Re-Election

As the ballot counting is coming to an end, world leaders have started sending their congratulations to incumbent president Vladimir Putin, who has been re-elected for a fourth term by a large margin, according to preliminary results.

Special Message From China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who was re-elected himself recently, was among the first to congratulate the president on his re-election. In his telegram, the Chinese head of state expressed readiness to work on the development of Russia-China relations.

"Currently, the comprehensive, strategic Russian-Chinese cooperation and partnership, are at an unprecedented high level, and have served as an example of a new type of international relations, based on mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi said.

The Chinese president said “In recent years, the Russian people have shown unity and solidarity, they are resolutely moving forward toward the development and revival of a strong country, and significant results have been achieved in the country's socio-economic development. Russia plays an important constructive role in international affairs.”

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said that Beijing is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China in 2018, according to the tradition of visits between the Russian and Chinese heads of state. The diplomat added that Russia, under the leadership of Putin, would maintain stability and keep developing and playing an even more significant role on the international arena.

Speaking to his campaign team immediately after the elections, Putin named China as Russia's strategic partner, and said that Russia plans to expand on their partnership

"China is our strategic partner. The level of relations between Russia and China is unprecedentedly high. We value this very much. We congratulate Xi Jinping on his re-election as PRC leader and we express our confidence that China under his leadership and Russia, on our side, will do everything to increase the interaction of the two countries," he said.

Germany Reacts

While congratulations have not yet come from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new German foreign minister Heiko Maas said that Russia will remain a difficult partner. Before the annual meeting of the EU foreign ministers he said that despite all the odds, the EU must be able to continue its dialogue with Russia.

“Russia will remain a difficult partner. But Russia will also be needed for solutions to the big international conflicts and so we want to remain in dialogue,” said Maas.

He also questioned the fairness of the elections, saying “The result of the election in Russia was as unsurprising to us as the circumstances of the election. We can’t talk about a fair political competition in all respects, as we would understand it.”

Congratulations from ‘US' Backyard

A Venezuelan government statement said that the country’s president Nicolas Maduro “is congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election for the 2018-2024 period."

Congrats from the Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi was the first leader from the Middle East to congratulate Putin on securing his leadership. According to the Egyptian presidential administration, he wished the Russian president every success and expressed hope for "further developing and promoting cooperation on behalf of the two friendly nations." He also wished the Russian people progress and prosperity.

Neighbors Calling

The Kremlin press service informed that Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev was among the first foreign heads of state to congratulate Putin on his re-election, and the two leaders reaffirmed the allied and strategic nature of relations between the two countries. According to the press release, “Late in the evening on March 18, 2018, immediately after the announcement of the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Russia, Kazakh President Nazarbayev called President Putin and warmly congratulated him on the decisive victory. The Russian and Kazakh leaders reaffirmed in the phone call the allied, strategic nature of relations between the two countries.”

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also congratulated Putin following his a landslide victory in the Russian election.

"The results of the recent election have shown yet again the great trust and enormous support of the Russian people for the carefully thought-out and precise policy which has been implemented under the leadership of Vladimir Putin and aimed at the consolidation of Russian society, improving the quality of life, modernizing economy, infrastructure and state management, strongly defending state sovereignty and strengthening Russia in its role as a key global power," his message stated, according to the press service.