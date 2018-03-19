Register
14:07 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the concert and meeting celebrating the first anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia, at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow

    World Leaders Congratulate Putin on Re-Election

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1112

    As the ballot counting is coming to an end, world leaders have started sending their congratulations to incumbent president Vladimir Putin, who has been re-elected for a fourth term by a large margin, according to preliminary results.

    Special Message From China

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who was re-elected himself recently, was among the first to congratulate the president on his re-election. In his telegram, the Chinese head of state expressed readiness to work on the development of Russia-China relations.

    "Currently, the comprehensive, strategic Russian-Chinese cooperation and partnership, are at an unprecedented high level, and have served as an example of a new type of international relations, based on mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi said.

    May 21, 2014. President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the signing of joint agreements in Shanghai
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    May 21, 2014. President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the signing of joint agreements in Shanghai

    The Chinese president said “In recent years, the Russian people have shown unity and solidarity, they are resolutely moving forward toward the development and revival of a strong country, and significant results have been achieved in the country's socio-economic development. Russia plays an important constructive role in international affairs.”

    Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said that Beijing is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China in 2018, according to the tradition of visits between the Russian and Chinese heads of state. The diplomat added that Russia, under the leadership of Putin, would maintain stability and keep developing and playing an even more significant role on the international arena.

    Speaking to his campaign team immediately after the elections, Putin named China as Russia's strategic partner, and said that Russia plans to expand on their partnership

    "China is our strategic partner. The level of relations between Russia and China is unprecedentedly high. We value this very much. We congratulate Xi Jinping on his re-election as PRC leader and we express our confidence that China under his leadership and Russia, on our side, will do everything to increase the interaction of the two countries," he said.

    Germany Reacts

    While congratulations have not yet come from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new German foreign minister Heiko Maas said that Russia will remain a difficult partner. Before the annual meeting of the EU foreign ministers he said that despite all the odds, the EU must be able to continue its dialogue with Russia.

    “Russia will remain a difficult partner. But Russia will also be needed for solutions to the big international conflicts and so we want to remain in dialogue,” said Maas.

    He also questioned the fairness of the elections, saying “The result of the election in Russia was as unsurprising to us as the circumstances of the election. We can’t talk about a fair political competition in all respects, as we would understand it.”

    Congratulations from ‘US' Backyard

    A Venezuelan government statement said that the country’s president Nicolas Maduro “is congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election for the 2018-2024 period."

    READ MORE:  Presidential Election 2018: Preliminary Results Call Putin to Win

    February 10, 2015. President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi make a joint statement for the press on the results of Russian-Egyptian talks in Cairo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    February 10, 2015. President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi make a joint statement for the press on the results of Russian-Egyptian talks in Cairo

    Congrats from the Middle East

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi was the first leader from the Middle East to congratulate Putin on securing his leadership. According to the Egyptian presidential administration, he wished the Russian president every success and expressed hope for "further developing and promoting cooperation on behalf of the two friendly nations." He also wished the Russian people progress and prosperity.

    Neighbors Calling

    The Kremlin press service informed that Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev was among the first foreign heads of state to congratulate Putin on his re-election, and the two leaders reaffirmed the allied and strategic nature of relations between the two countries.  According to the press release, “Late in the evening on March 18, 2018, immediately after the announcement of the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Russia, Kazakh President Nazarbayev called President Putin and warmly congratulated him on the decisive victory. The Russian and Kazakh leaders reaffirmed in the phone call the allied, strategic nature of relations between the two countries.”

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also congratulated Putin following his a landslide victory in the Russian election.
    "The results of the recent election have shown yet again the great trust and enormous support of the Russian people for the carefully thought-out and precise policy which has been implemented under the leadership of Vladimir Putin and aimed at the consolidation of Russian society, improving the quality of life, modernizing economy, infrastructure and state management, strongly defending state sovereignty and strengthening Russia in its role as a key global power," his message stated, according to the press service.

    Related:

    UK Mainstream Media Falsely Alleges Russian Election Fraud - European Politician
    German MP Proposes Joint EU Air Defense System With Russia in Wake of Election
    Russian Senate Records External Attempts to Meddle in Presidential Election
    How Russians Around the World Cast Their Votes in the Presidential Election
    Putin Receives Over 76.6% of Votes as Over 99% of Ballots Counted - CEC
    Western Efforts to 'Demonize' Putin Unify Russians - Russian Lawmaker
    'We Need a Leap Forward': Putin Adresses Rally Amid Projected Landslide Win
    Tags:
    congratulations, presidential election, elections, diplomacy, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Vladimir Putin, Heiko Maas, Xi Jinping, Nicolas Maduro, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Germany, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Egypt, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse