As of today, Crimea — a popular tourist destination — is a rapidly developing Russian region with a fast-growing economy. As many as 5.2 million tourists visited the peninsula in 2017. Crimea's reunification with Russia is celebrated all over the country with rallies, concerts, festivities and other events.
The primary celebration will take place in Moscow, where Russian Presidential Vladimir Putin, who is projected to win the current elections for another term, together with Russian celebrities and high-ranking politicians will gather near the walls of the Kremlin to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Crimea Reunification.
