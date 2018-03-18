LIVE: Putin Speaks at Rally Celebrating Reunification of Crimea With Russia

On March 18, Russia celebrates a day of reunification with the Republic of Crimea. Crimea and Sevastopol returned to Russia after a March 16, 2014, referendum saw a majority of peninsula residents vote to rejoin the nation.

As of today, Crimea — a popular tourist destination — is a rapidly developing Russian region with a fast-growing economy. As many as 5.2 million tourists visited the peninsula in 2017. Crimea's reunification with Russia is celebrated all over the country with rallies, concerts, festivities and other events.

Key celebrations are held in Crimea and Sevastopol, where they culminate in fireworks.

The primary celebration will take place in Moscow, where Russian Presidential Vladimir Putin, who is projected to win the current elections for another term, together with Russian celebrities and high-ranking politicians will gather near the walls of the Kremlin to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Crimea Reunification.