Ballot Hunter: Russian Citizen Explains Why He Attends Election But Doesn't Vote

On March 18, Russian citizens are electing their new president. However, not everyone heads to the polling stations because they want to cast their votes.

Sputnik's interview with a 60-year-old Russian citizen named Yuri took quite an unexpected turn when the man said that he came to polling station No. 166 in Moscow, but didn't fill out a ballot.

Answering the question as to why he didn't vote, he said that he came to replenish his collection of ballots.

"I have a collection of ballots from all presidential elections since 1996 except for one, from 2012," the man said.

Commenting on how he came up with the idea, Yuri explained that he likes collecting different things.

"I generally collect some things. Card decks, for example, as well as ballots used during presidential elections in Russia," the man stated.

Usually, Yuri faces no obstacles in taking the ballots home. Only once did an observer try to stop him, but eventually gave up after the election commission explained to him that it's not forbidden.