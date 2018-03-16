Moscow Jewelry Store Robbery Captured on VIDEO

The robbers that broke into the jewelry store on March 15 stole valuables worth more than $900,000, according to preliminary data.

Security cameras have recorded the robbery of a jewelry store in the north of Moscow. The video was published by Ren-TV.

On March 15, a group of masked men crashed into the store located on Leningradsky Prospect 69, and started to smash glass-cases, threatening the security and shop assistants with guns. They stole a great amount of jewelry and disappeared in a light-colored Lada car. The "Interception" plan was put into effect, but there were no results, neither the car nor the raiders have been found.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has launched a criminal case as a result of the robbery the amount of stolen property is valued to be in excess of 50 million rubles ($900,000).