Witness the Terminator: Photos of Russian Tank Support Vehicle Assembly Shared

Photos of classified assembly shops at the Russian main tank factory, Uralvagonzavod, have been posted on the factory’s official Facebook page. The photos show the assembly of the “Terminator” tank support vehicle.

"These are half-cooked Terminators," a facebook post, entitled "a pet Terminator," reads.

"This is how tank support vehicles are being assembled in the classified factory shops."

According to the post, many operations are performed by hand, but this does not affect the production schedule set by Deputy Minister of Defense Yuri Borisov.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Uralvagonzavod is currently tasked with the production of 10 Terminators. These machines are expected to appear for the first time at this year's Victory Day May 9 parade at Red Square in Moscow.

A modified version of the Terminator was tested during the war in Syria, which led to the Russian Ministry of Defense ordering a batch of these machines. Until recently, Kazakhstan was the only country where Terminator tanks support vehicles were in service.

Both Tel Aviv and Damascus have expressed their interest in buying Terminators, Russian media reported in September.