Register
21:28 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crimean Bridge construction

    Putin Says Would Like People to Start Using Crimea Bridge This Summer

    © Photo: Crimean Bridge
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 50

    CRIMEAN BRIDGE (Krasnodar Territory) (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would like people to start using the Crimean Bridge linking the peninsula with the Krasnodar Territory, as early as this summer.

    "Of course, I would like people to start using the bridge this summer," Putin said at a meeting with construction workers during his trip to several regions in the south of Russia, including Crimea.

    Putin described the bridge as unique and impressive and expressed hope that its construction would be completed in due time or "even before the deadline."

    READ MORE: Int'l Observers to Monitor Russian Presidential Voting in Crimea – Lawmaker

    Putin came to inspect the built section of the roadway part of the bridge during his working trip to the south of Russia and expressed his satisfaction with the progress. The deputy director of the contractor company told the president about the severe weather conditions which required the huge arch to be installed within 72 hours only.

    Signatures in support of Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the 2018 presidential election are submitted to Central Election Commission of Russian Federation
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    EU's Non-Recognition of Presidential Vote in Crimea 'Ignorant' - Authorities
    Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that the construction of the roadway section of the bridge is entering its final phase, with 70 percent of asphalt already paved and installation of lighting and safety barriers in progress.

    The construction of the bridge began in February 2016, with road traffic expected to open in 2018 and rail traffic in 2019. The capacity of the bridge enables it to carry 40,000 cars and 47 trains in each direction per day, 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo per year. The 12-mile long bridge joining Crimea to mainland Russia will be the longest in Russia.

    Related:

    Int'l Observers to Monitor Russian Presidential Voting in Crimea – Lawmaker
    Crimea Open to Int'l Monitors at Presidential Vote - Russian Election Commission
    EU's Non-Recognition of Presidential Vote in Crimea 'Ignorant' - Authorities
    'Crazy': Official Scolds Ukrainian MP for Wish to Deport Russians From Crimea
    Bittrex Denies Access to Residents of North Korea, Iran, Crimea, Syria and Cuba
    Norwegian Observers Plan to Monitor Russian Elections in Crimea – Lawmaker
    Russian Embassy in London Dismantles Boris Johnson Over Finger-Wagging on Crimea
    Confident Crimea Aims to Become '2nd Monaco' in 20 Years – Forum Chairman
    Tags:
    bridge, Vladimir Putin, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok