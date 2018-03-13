Over 3,000 Participants From 60 States to Attend Yalta Int'l Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 3,000 people from more than 60 countries are expected to take part in the IV Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF), which is set to take place on April 19-22 in Crimea, Andrey Nazarov, co-chairman of the YIEF 2018 Organizing Committee said on Tuesday.

"This year we expect over 3,000 [guests] to participate. We hope that over 60 countries will be represented," Nazarov said at the final meeting of the YIEF Program Committee.

He noted that over 2,200 participants from 46 countries had visited the event in 2017.

This year delegations from Austria and Germany are to receive an honorable status, along with Moscow’s delegation.

The YIEF is an annual business event held in Crimea, sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Crimea and the Yalta International Economic Forum Foundation, with the support of the Presidential Administration of Russia.