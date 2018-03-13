Over 3,000 Participants From 60 States to Attend Yalta Int'l Economic Forum

"This year we expect over 3,000 [guests] to participate. We hope that over 60 countries will be represented," Nazarov said at the final meeting of the YIEF Program Committee.
He noted that over 2,200 participants from 46 countries had visited the event in 2017.
The YIEF is an annual business event held in Crimea, sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Crimea and the Yalta International Economic Forum Foundation, with the support of the Presidential Administration of Russia.
