Famous Russian Actor, Theater Director Oleg Tabakov Dies

USSR's honored people's artist who had played over 200 roles in movies and theater plays died on Monday in a hospital at the age of 82, according to the reports in Russian media.

"Much to our regret, Oleg Tabakov has died," the press service told Sputnik.

The confirmation comes after the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre, where Tabakov was an artistic director, posted on its website a portrait of the actor-director against a black background.

Tabakov had recently been struggling with disease, with media reports emerging that the artist was suffering from pneumonia.

The artist, who was a laureate of a plethora of Russian and Soviet awards, was at the helm of two theaters — the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre and Théâtre d'Oleg Tabakov.

Tabakov was born in the Saratov Region on August 17 1935 to a family of medics. In 1956, he became one of the founders of the Moscow Theatre "Sovremennik" and debuted as an actor in the stage play "Forever Alive."