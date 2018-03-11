Kursk Submarine Disaster Caused by Then Poor State of Russian Army - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kursk submarine disaster that left 118 people dead in 2000 was caused by the poor state of the Russian armed forces at the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"After the dissolution of the Soviet Union we faced great difficulties in economy, in the social sphere, in the army, of course the army could not be left untouched by that. And the tragedy of Kursk was a sign of the general state of the armed forces," Putin said in an interview for the film "Putin."

The president noted that he had just begun to perform his duties when the disaster occurred.

"I even did not know that there were some significant drills. The [then] defense minister [Igor Sergeyev] phoned me and said that we had lost a submarine but it had been found and the work had been started. It was unclear that something tragic was happening, but later of course everything became clear," Putin said.

The Russian leader also confirmed results of the official investigation into the incident. The submarine was lost after an explosion in a torpedo room, which caused heavy fire and a further blast of the ammunition.

The Kursk nuclear submarine sank on August 12, 2000, in the Barents Sea. According to the investigation team's report, the first explosion was caused by a leakage of hydrogen peroxide fuel inside the fourth torpedo launcher. The bulkhead between the first compartment and the command post failed to stop the blast wave because of the open air conditioning duct and, as a result of that, all 36 people in the command post were killed. About 140 seconds later the erupted fire led to the explosion of five-seven combat-ready warheads, which inflicted heavy damages to the whole submarine.

Along with the official version of the disaster's causes there are many unsubstantiated speculations on the issue, from an explosion of a World War II mine to an attack of a foreign submarine.

The Kursk submarine disaster is one of the deadliest submarine incidents in the world's history, second only to the loss of USS Thresher in 1963, which left 129 people dead.