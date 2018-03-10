Putin Speaks About His Successor Ahead of Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has been thinking about a successor since assuming office in 2000.

"I have been thinking about this since 2000. Thinking is not a crime, but in the end, the choice will still be up to the Russian people. Whether I like or hate someone, other candidates will run for president and eventually the citizens of the Russian Federation will make the final decision," Putin said in the interview with the NBC broadcaster, the script of which was published on Kremlin's website.

NBC host Megyn Kelly went on to ask the president whether it is possible for him to leave power as the experts told the broadcaster that there is a possibility of him being "thrown in jail by adversaries or worse."

"What your so-called experts say is their wishful thinking. I have heard a lot of nonsense like this. Why do you think that I will necessarily be succeeded by people ready to destroy everything I have done in recent years? Maybe, on the contrary, a government will come to power determined to strengthen Russia, to create a future for it, to build a platform for development for the new generations. Why have you suddenly decided that some destroyers would arrive and wipe out whatever they can?" Putin noted.

The Russian president pointed out that the stable development of Russia was in the interest of the United States as well.

"Maybe there are people who would like this [to destroy everything Putin has done in recent years], including in the United States. But I do not think they are right, because the United States, I think, should be more interested in the other option – in Russia being a stable, prosperous and developing country, I mean if you really can look at least 25–50 years ahead," Putin underlined.

Putin was elected the Russian president in 2000 and 2004. In 2008, incumbent Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was elected as president. After Medvedev's term ended, Putin won the presidential election and assumed office again in 2012. In December 2017, Putin announced his intention to run for yet another term in the upcoming presidential election, to be held on March 18.

Apart from Putin, there are seven other people running: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.