Top 7 Facts About Yuri Gagarin, First Man in Outer Space

World famous Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was born on March 9, 1934. Today, he would have turned 84. Here are some interesting facts about the first man in history to travel to outer space.

On April 12, 1961, a booster rocket took the Vostok spacecraft into orbit with the first cosmonaut on board — Yuri Gagarin. Having traveled around the Earth once, the reentry module landed on the territory of the then-Soviet Union.