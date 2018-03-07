Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya, Killing Three People - Source

A Mi-8 helicopter, belonging to Russia's protection unit, crashed in Russia's region of Chechnya, leaving three people dead. Their bodies were found at the crash site.

"One injured was evacuated from the crash site. According to preliminary data, there were seven people on board of the helicopter, three of them died, the search for other three is underway," a source in the law enforcement services told Sputnik.

Previously, another source told Sputnik that at least nine people were on board of the crashed helicopter, and some five of them dead.

According to the source in the law enforcement services, three bodies were found at the crash site, along with the two survivors. The search operation is currently underway.

"While landing, the helicopter grazed the ground with its blades, turned over and fell into the gorge," the source said.

At the same time, according to a medical source at the Russian Emergencies Ministry, two medical brigades have headed to the crash site.

Earlier in the day, the source said seven were killed but later specified the information.

Thought the authorities haven't commented on the incident yet, the source said that poor weather conditions could have caused the incident.