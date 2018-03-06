Forged by Steel: Russia Has a New Richest Person

The richest man of Russia, according to Forbes, is Vladimir Lisin, the main shareholder of the Novolipetsk Steel Plant. His fortune is valued at 19.1 billion dollars.

Lisin overtook the co-owner of Severstal Alexei Mordashov by $400 million, who is now on second place with 18.7 billion dollars. The leader of last year's Russian Forbes list was Leonid Mikhelson — now at third place with a fortune of 18 billion dollars.

The ten richest Russians in 2018 include Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, as well as Gennady Timchenko, Vladimir Potanin, Andrei Melnichenko and several others.

In the global ranking of billionaires, the leader is head of Amazon Jeff Bezos. The trio includes Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and CEO of the investment company Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett. Bezos topped the Forbes list for the first time.

Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos is the richest person on Earth for the first time, thanks to a $39.2 billion jump in his net worth in the past year. He knocks Bill Gates to #2 https://t.co/j2fAOKT3j3 pic.twitter.com/dgg2FqsaT8 — Forbes (@Forbes) 6 марта 2018 г.

​According to the Bloomberg rating of billionaires, the richest Russians in January-February have become richer by 11 billion dollars. In this case, the richest was named Alexei Mordashov, Lisin took second place, Potanin — third.