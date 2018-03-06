Lavrov: 'Сold Snap in Europe is Also Being Blamed on Russia's Actions'

The Russophobic hysteria that gripped the West during recent years appears to be veering into the irrational, as even destructive weather phenomena are being blamed on the Kremlin’s machinations, according to the Russian foreign minister.

Speaking at a press conference held during his visit to the African nation of Namibia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that recently certain countries appear to be willing to use virtually any pretext to ratchet up the pressure on Russia, even the weather itself.

"Many other poignant global political issues are also being used in an attempt to exert pressure on Russia. I even heard that the recent cold snap in Europe is also being blamed on Russia’s actions," the minister remarked.

Europe has been hit by snowstorms and abnormally low temperatures as the Arctic cyclone Hartmut descended upon the region from Russia. The cold snap was dubbed ‘The Beast from the East” by the media, and has already claimed a number of lives in several European countries.