Magnitude 5.8 Quake Hits Russian Far Eastern Kamchatka Region

"The seismic event occurred in the Pacific Ocean… The epicenter was located at a depth of 40 kilometers [24.8 miles], 167 kilometers southeast of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the GS RAS said.
There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami warning was issued.
The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in a zone of volcanic and geothermal activity and contains 68 active volcanoes. The region is the part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" — a string of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean.
