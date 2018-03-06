Magnitude 5.8 Quake Hits Russian Far Eastern Kamchatka Region

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Russia) (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said.

"The seismic event occurred in the Pacific Ocean… The epicenter was located at a depth of 40 kilometers [24.8 miles], 167 kilometers southeast of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the GS RAS said.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami warning was issued.

The Kuril islands in Russia's breathtakingly beautiful Sakhalin region, are a volcanic archipelago that occupies a vast land of roughly 1,300 kilometers northeast of Japan’s Hokkaido to Russia’s Kamchatka, drawing a line between the Sea of Okhotsk and the north Pacific Ocean.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in a zone of volcanic and geothermal activity and contains 68 active volcanoes. The region is the part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" — a string of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean.