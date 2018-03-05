Register
04:22 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow, Russia

    ‘The First Stage is Always Anger’ – Expert Details Reaction to Putin’s Speech

    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    Russia
    Get short URL
    5221

    Gevorg Mirzayan, a foreign policy and politics expert, detailed why many in the United States will have difficulty understanding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s true message.

    The world's media keeps discussing Vladimir Putin's recent address to the Federal Assembly, in which the head of the state presented a number of new Russian weapons. Overall impression: the media are agitated. In particular, the tone is one of agitation over claims that Moscow has an "invincible weapon," which some media pundits interpret as no less than a direct threat toward western countries and the declaration of a new "cold war."

    RS 18 ballistic missile successfully launched from the Baikonur space center
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kazak
    White House Reveals Concerns of European Leaders Over Russian Advanced Weapons
    Norway's Aftenposten newspaper published an article entitled "Putin presented a new Doomsday weapon." The UK's The Sun attracted attention with the headline "Finger on the button." Even the redoubtable French paper Paris Match headlined an editorial: "Putin boasts new weapons." The Washington Post called Putin's speech a "message for Washington," due primarily to US President Donald Trump's recently-presented plans for the development of a new American arsenal of nuclear weapons. It's no coincidence some media talking heads point to new US nuclear program as a primary trigger of hardening Russian rhetoric.

    This opinion is shared by Gevorg Mirzayan from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, and he expressed it in his conversation with Sputnik.

    "New American doctrines on nuclear and national safety have been adopted during last couple of months. In these doctrines, the US does not even attempt to hide its intention to make their geopolitical partners do what [the US] needs by use of hard force," Mirzayan observed. "Putin, on the other hand, demonstrated clearly that any power pressure of the kind on our country is unacceptable. And he did that not by words, but by displaying new Russian weapons."

    Washington rolled out a new and expensive nuclear strategy in early February, sparking a strong reaction in Russia and, because of this very reason, the Financial Times wrote that Putin's threats are no surprise on Capitol Hill.

    In the meantime, no foreign journalist has pointed out the most important message of Putin's speech: while presenting the new weapons, the Russian president specifically underscored: "Our policy will never be based on pretension and exceptionality; not only will we protect our interests, but also respect the interests of other countries."

    How global diplomacy evolves from here depends on the US, Mirzayan notes.

    "Option one: the US will keep spending huge money developing countering measures for Russian weapons. Or, those in Washington will understand that it is more viable to come to what the world had in the 1970s and 1980s. I am talking about a system of strategic stability — something that Putin offers to repeat again," Mirzayan said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    How Western Media Completely Missed Point of Putin's 'Listen to Us Now' Remarks
    "With the existing nuclear parity between Russia and the US, the world will never be able to sleep quiet, because each side can destroy its adversary equally effectively. Therefore, [this parity] does not guarantee peace. In the meantime, concrete agreements on the creation of a system of collective security in Europe, something that Putin has offered for a long time (from Lisbon to Vladivostok, preferably) — this would really ensure the easing of tensions," he detailed.

    But the reality is that the US does not recognize the need to do this, Mirzayan speculates.

    "Putin has outlined a new reality. Psychologists recognize several phases of reaction to a new reality. The first is always anger, repulsion and denial to accept a new given reality. This is the phase we see right now in western media," Mirzayan said.

    "But Russia has to deal with this calmly, without hysteria, just let the analysts calm down. Later we will most certainly see a coherent analysis of how we must live in this new world. But, of course, the US won't come to this quickly enough, because American politics is knee-deep in myths of Russian menace and a new Cold War with Russia," he concluded.

    As Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested, Russia's new weapons are not a threat to those who do not plan to attack the country.

    According to the Kübler-Ross model, otherwise known as the "five stages of grief," a person faced with a diagnosis of terminal illness, death of a loved one, or other traumatic event, undergoes five phases of emotional and intellectual reaction. Those are, in chronological order, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and, finally, acceptance.

    Russia stands ready to move patiently in the direction of acceptance by the US and will not fail to do so.

    Related:

    Putin: Russian Citizens Accused of US Election Meddling Did Not Represent Moscow
    Analyst Explains Why Turkey 'Can Calmly Withdraw From NATO' After Putin's Speech
    WATCH and LISTEN: Putin Sings Russian National Anthem With 130,000 People
    Dutch Party for Freedom Head Wilders Says EU Lacks Such Leaders as Putin
    Putin Reveals His Cure for the Blues, and What He'd Have Done to the USSR
    'Give Us Document': Putin Questions Probe Into Alleged Meddling in US Vote
    Tags:
    peace, speech, weapons, Gevorg Mirzayan, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, United States, Russia, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok