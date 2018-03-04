Mysterious Celestial Ball of Fire Detected in Russia's Urals Skies (VIDEO)

Vladilen Sanakoyev of the Ural Federal University's educational observatory in Yekaterinburg has given his thoughts on the video with what looked like a massive falling ball of fire, local media outlets have reported.
According to him, a blue flash in the footage indicates that the celestial body was flying at a high speed when a car's dashboard camera captured the moment of the alleged meteor falling from the skies in the Russian Urals city.
"The crushing [of the celestial body] is also visible. When the brightness exceeds the level of Venus's luminescence, such celestial bodies are referred to bolides [fast meteors], but in this case the flare was comparable to the full Moon, so we can talk about emergence of a super bolide," Sanakoyev said.
He stressed that such a phenomenon is "quite rare" and that it can take place in the same area just "once a year".
READ MORE: The Blast From Five Years Ago: The Chelyabinsk Meteor Conspiracy Theories
Yekaterinburg is located not far from the Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk, where a 20-meter meteor exploded in the skies in 2013.
All comments
Show new comments (0)