Kremlin's Psychic Rays? Alleged US Man on Red Square Claims Tunnel Dug to Latvia

It is still unclear whether this incident was the result of a practical joke or a real mental disorder. In any case, the hope is that medics will do their best to lend a potential patient a helping hand if necessary.

An alleged American citizen has been detained on Red Square in central Moscow after he tried to convince passersby that someone in the square was digging tunnels to Latvia, according to the Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The 42-year old, who emerged on Red Square at about 19:30 Moscow time on March 3, was diagnosed with schizotypal disorder but was not hospitalized.

Medics reported the incident to US Embassy employees, who promised to monitor the situation and render necessary medical assistance to the man, who has yet to be identified.

Earlier this week, a 59-year-old man identified only as Tamerlan, was apprehended on Red Square after he surprised bystanders with allegations about hearing voices which urge him to search for gold.

He was delivered to a local police precinct and shortly thereafter, he received psychiatric aid.

Schizotypal personality disorder is a mental illness characterized by severe social anxiety, thought disorder, paranoid ideation, derealization and transient psychosis, among other symptoms.