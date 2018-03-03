Putin: We Will Do Everything to Make the Life of New Generations Happy (VIDEO)

Thousands of people gathered at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 3 to attend a rally for Vladimir Putin as Russia prepares to hold presidential elections on March 18. The President was there in person to address the crowds.

"We have clear, coherent, noble goals. We want to make our country vibrant, a country that's looking forward to the future, because our ancestors lived here, we live here, our children live here, and our children and grandchildren will live here. We will do everything to make them happy," Vladimir Putin said, addressing the rally.

"If not us, no one will do this for us. But if we succeed, the coming decades, the whole of the 21st century, will pass under the sign of our bright victories," he added.

The President recalled that the Russian hockey team sang the national anthem after winning the gold medal in South Korea on February 25 without the corresponding music (as they were regarded as "neutral" athletes over a doping scandal) and called for the crowd to join him in singing the anthem together, this time with the accompanying music.

Russia holds its presidential election on March 18. Eight candidates are running for office.