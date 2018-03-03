Russian Movie 'Loveless' Wins French Cezar Award as Best Foreign Film

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Russian movie "Loveless" by Andrey Zvyagintsev won the French Cezar Award as the Best Foreign Film, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

“Loveless” had five competitors including the US musical film La La Land by Damien Chazelle and the US-UK-French-Dutch movie Dunkirk by Christopher Nolan.

Movie “Loveless” is a drama about a young couple in the middle of a divorce, who are occupied by their own problems, when one day their 12-year-old son Alyosha goes missing.

The Russian Oscar-nominee LOVELESS (#LovelessFilm) explores the bleak nature of a dying marriage in a world without closure. My review: https://t.co/jBZWT34PAi — Steve Prokopy (@SteveProkopy) 2 марта 2018 г.

The Russian film has already received a number of awards including the Jury Prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. The movie has also been nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.